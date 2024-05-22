Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra for next three days

VISAKHAPATNAM : The State is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the next three days due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. This circulation is likely to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal by May 22. The low-pressure system is expected to move northeastward and concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24, with further intensification expected.

On Wednesday, light rains with scattered thunderstorms are expected in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts.

On Thursday, light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts. Additionally, light rains with scattered thundershowers are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

On Friday, light to moderate rains with isolated thundershowers are likely in ASR, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Also, light rain with scattered thundershowers is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Nandyala districts.