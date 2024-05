VISAKHAPATNAM : Days after the Visakhapatnam police uncovered a human trafficking racket which operated from Cambodia, around 300 Indians revolted against their handlers in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The riots, which erupted on Monday night, took place in Jinbei and Compound, areas well-known for cybercrime activities. Following the revolt, many of the affected individuals reached out to Indian authorities for assistance. They contacted the Visakhapatnam City Police through WhatsApp, sharing videos and requesting safe repatriation to India.

In response, Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar, coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the safe return of those detained after the riots. The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh has issued a communiqué stating that they are actively pursuing the matter of human trafficking with Cambodian authorities.

Seven special teams have been constituted to investigate the trafficking network, led by Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Commissioner of Police, Vizag. Ravi Shankar urged victims and their families to contact CI Cybercrimes at 9490617917, CP WhatsApp at 9493336633, or the Control Room at 0891-2565454 for immediate assistance.

The investigation revealed that hundreds of unemployed youths from Visakhapatnam were lured with the promise of data entry jobs in Singapore, only to be trafficked to Cambodia.

After the unemployed youths reached there, they were held captive, tortured and forced to commit cybercrimes against Indian citizens. Their passports were confiscated, and they were prevented from contacting their families. They were coerced into executing FedEx scams, stock market, and task-game frauds.