Yogi Vemana University cultivates 12,000 red sanders saplings

KADAPA : In a pioneering conservation effort, Yogi Vemana University (YVU) is cultivating and conserving 12,000 endangered red sanders (Pterocarpus Santalinus) saplings, as part of a state-sanctioned project. Found primarily in the Seshachalam hill ranges, these trees are threatened by rampant smuggling and are nearing endangered stage according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
In 2021, the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board sanctioned a conservation project for red sanders to Yogi Vemana University. Under this project, the university is cultivating and conserving 12,000 red sanders saplings in an extent of 5 acres in its botanical garden—a first-of-its-kind initiative among Indian universities on such a large scale.
Shortly after the project’s approval, under the supervision of YVU vice-chancellor Prof Chinta Sudhakar, Professor of Botany Dr A Madhusudhan Reddy, and his team of research scholars initiated field visits and surveys with permission from the Forest Department.
They conducted surveys on red sanders and associated flora in the forest areas of Palkonda, Guvvalachervu, Rajampet, Railway Kodur, Talakona, Sannipai, Lankamala, Tirumala hills, Kadapa, Annamayya, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyal, and Chittoor districts within the Seshachalam and Nallamala forest regions. The aim of the survey is to gather comprehensive data on the distribution, population, and ecological aspects of the tree.
By undertaking this extensive field research, the team hopes to generate crucial insights that will aid in the conservation and sustainable management of red sanders and its associated ecosystems within the region’s forests.
In June, 2022, around 5,000 red sanders saplings were planted in three plots near the botanical garden using drip irrigation. Another 7,000 saplings were planted in August, 2023. Proper cultivation, monitoring, and maintenance are being carried out, with a 100% survival rate for the planted saplings. It is estimated that after 30-40 years, the sale of these trees could generate a revenue of around `500 crore for the university, enabling self-reliance.
The demand for red sanders wood is high in countries like China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, the UK, the USA, and the Gulf nations. The wood is used in cosmetics, jewellery, chess pieces, medicines, paintings, and classical furniture making. To involve local communities, the university has formed 20 Biodiversity Monitoring Committees (BMCs) in nearby villages. Awareness programmes are being held for BMCs, students, and the public on planting and conserving red sanders trees.
The project is being carried out successfully under the guidance of the university’s V-C and with support from the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board Chairman BMK Reddy, and member secretary Krishnamurthy.