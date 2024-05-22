Yogi Vemana University cultivates 12,000 red sanders saplings

KADAPA : In a pioneering conservation effort, Yogi Vemana University (YVU) is cultivating and conserving 12,000 endangered red sanders (Pterocarpus Santalinus) saplings, as part of a state-sanctioned project. Found primarily in the Seshachalam hill ranges, these trees are threatened by rampant smuggling and are nearing endangered stage according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In 2021, the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board sanctioned a conservation project for red sanders to Yogi Vemana University. Under this project, the university is cultivating and conserving 12,000 red sanders saplings in an extent of 5 acres in its botanical garden—a first-of-its-kind initiative among Indian universities on such a large scale.

Shortly after the project’s approval, under the supervision of YVU vice-chancellor Prof Chinta Sudhakar, Professor of Botany Dr A Madhusudhan Reddy, and his team of research scholars initiated field visits and surveys with permission from the Forest Department.

They conducted surveys on red sanders and associated flora in the forest areas of Palkonda, Guvvalachervu, Rajampet, Railway Kodur, Talakona, Sannipai, Lankamala, Tirumala hills, Kadapa, Annamayya, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyal, and Chittoor districts within the Seshachalam and Nallamala forest regions. The aim of the survey is to gather comprehensive data on the distribution, population, and ecological aspects of the tree.

By undertaking this extensive field research, the team hopes to generate crucial insights that will aid in the conservation and sustainable management of red sanders and its associated ecosystems within the region’s forests.