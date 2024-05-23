Andhra Pradesh Governor underscores need to embrace tech transformation and AI

NELLORE : With the evolving needs of the community and society, academic programmes must equip students with knowledge, skills, and values necessary to contribute to the nation’s progress and development, Governor and Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University S Abdul Nazeer observed as he participated in the institute’s 8th and 9th convocation ceremony on Wednesday. While delivering the address at the University Campus in Nellore, the Governor explained that to remain competitive and relevant in the digital age, institutions of higher education must embrace the transformation of technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

The Governor congratulated the graduates, postgraduates, research scholars, and gold medal awardees for their outstanding achievements and urged them to embrace traditional values that emphasise compassion, integrity, and respect.

He lauded the University’s commitment to the society’s welfare through its outreach programmes. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. GM Sundaravalli presented the University’s annual report.

Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri Dr G Sateesh Reddyattended as chief guest.