Andhra Pradesh students return home from Kyrgyzstan

SRIKAKULAM : Scores of MBBS students from India who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan, have been returning to their hometown without the help of any authority. Despite the security being provided by Kyrgyzstan police and medical colleges, Indian MBBS students are experiencing heightened fear and uncertainty with the outbreak of mob violence against the international students.

With this, the authorities of medical colleges have been making necessary arrangements for the students to reach their home. Parents of the remaining students have been urging the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe repatriation of their children.

Though several students are willing to return home, they are afraid of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) guidelines on the course duration. It is learned that medicine students should complete at least 54 months of study outside of India for the validation of their certificate. Therefore, the students and their parents have been waiting for the permission of the IMA for the repatriation.

A parent from Rajam, K Narasima Murthy of Rajam, “I am in touch with my daughter as well as the college authorities. All the students are safe and are attending the online classes. A few students are afraid of the mob violence and are willing to return to India. However, they are forced to stay in the Kyrgyzstan due the IMA guidelines on the course duration in their future. I appeal to the IMA to consider their issues and direct the Indian Embassy and Kyrgyzstan medical universities for their safe repatriation to avoid untoward incidents.”

At least 2,000 students, including 250 from Srikakulam district have been studying MBBS in various medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan. On Monday, three miscreants tried to enter an international hostel in the capital city Bishkek, causing panic among Telugu students. However, they are identified as thieves and not rioters.

Amid these incidents, few medical colleges have declared holidays and started virtual classes besides providing enhanced security with the help of local police. However, the authorities of the colleges raised concern as there is only five weeks left to complete the academic year.

Though the Union government took stock of the situation and assured them all possible held, they did not recommend the Indian embassy for the repatriation of the students. Therefore, several students, particularly of Kyrgyzstan State Medical Academy (KSMA) and the International School of Medicine (ISM) are returning home on their own through the connecting flights through gulf countries.

Dr Naresh, who settled in Kyrgyzstan said, “No single attack was reported against the AP students so far. However, several students panicked and are willing to return to India. At least eight Srikakulam students from Kyrgyz Russian Slavic University started to India via Dubai. We have been explaining to the students the consequences being faced by the IMA about the duration of the course. We have been preparing the ground for the safe evacuation of the students.”