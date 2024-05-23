Direct flights from Bishkek to New Delhi from today

VIJAYAWADA: Union Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary, Eurasia, Charanjeet Singh announced that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is currently normal and two direct flights will be operated daily from Bishkek to New Delhi from May 23, said Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P Hemalatha Rani.

APNRTS is monitoring the situation by communicating with Telugu students and providing necessary counselling. The society is sharing available information and MEA advisories with students promptly.

In a release on Wednesday, the CEO stated, “To ensure the safety and well-being of students of Andhra Pradesh in Kyrgyzstan, APNRTS has reached out to the office of Charanjeet Singh to discuss the current situation and the hardships faced by our Telugu students. We have conveyed requests from our students and parents regarding the possibility of repatriating our students from Kyrgyzstan.”

Ministry of External Affairs advised students should consider the guidelines of National Medical Commission of India before making any decisions to return to India.

Helpline

APNRTS

+91 863 2340678,

+91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp)

Email: info@apnrts.com helpline@apnrts.com

Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan

0555710041