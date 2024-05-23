Leading German pesticide company launches ‘Efficon’

VIJAYAWADA : BASF, a leading German pesticide company, launched its latest product ‘Efficon’ developed with advanced technological research with international standards, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Vice President of Marketing Asia Jing Qing Bi, business director BASF India Ltd Giridhar Ranua, regional portfolio manager insecticides, Asia Pacific, Shashi Kiran Lingam, Market Management BASF India Ltd Prashant Joshi and others attended as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Giridhar Ranua said the BASF’s business has grown tremendously. “Many products have entered the market, but the quality of BASF products have stood as the king in the market. Moreover, it gave us courage to provide many more quality medicines,” he added.