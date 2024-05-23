NREGS: Palnadu officials to finish 45L work days

GUNTUR : Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works are progressing at a very fast pace in Palnadu district.

The District Water Management Agency (DWMA) officials are working overtime to reach the target to provide 45 lakh work days upto May in 2024-25 financial year.

Officials have conducted grama sabhas in over 230 villages in the seven Assembly constituencies of the district to identify various works at ground level and provide more work days to the workers.

As part of it, technical assistants of MGNREGS along with animal husbandry, fisheries agriculture department secretaries, engineering assistants, surveyors, volunteers, and field assistants are also involved in identifying works.

The officials have given priority to identifying agriculture-related works, including cultivating various fruits, greenery, and water conservation works.

As the officials have achieved 99 per cent by providing 85.37 lakh man days out of 86 lakh work days in the last financial year, they have set a target to provide 24.88 work days per household.

As many as 3,18,804 job cards have been issued, 2,52,008 active job cards are present in the district. As against the target of 45 lakh man days, the officials have already achieved 38.05 lakh days and the officials are confident of achieving the target, with two weeks of time still left.

Speaking to TNIE, DWMA project director Joseph said:”We have already achieved 84.56 per cent of the target. Due to elections and the present situations in the district, the pace of work has slowed a little bit. But we are confident to reach the target in the next two weeks.”

He also informed that of the 5,545 works started, 110 have been completed and 5,435 works are in progress. In 2023-24, 86 lakh work days have been approved. However, this year, works for only April and May have been approved.

“After approval from the government for the workdays allotted for the next financial year, we will complete the estimates and prepare an action plan to complete them in time,” he said.