Andhra Pradesh may face high temperature amid cyclone ‘Remal’ formation

VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience an increase in daytime temperatures over the next five days due to the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This development, which is not anticipated to bring substantial rainfall to the State, will primarily result in dry weather conditions and high temperatures in most parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Sunanda, Director of the Indian Meteorological Department’s Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, assured that the State will largely remain unaffected by the impending weather system. “There will not be any impact on Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall is likely only at high altitudes in one or two places. The rest of the places are likely to record high daytime temperatures and complete dry weather for the next five days,” she explained in a statement to TNIE.

As of Wednesday, the low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal has migrated northeastward, evolving into a low-pressure area over the west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

This system is forecast to further intensify into a depression by Friday. Continuing its northeastward trajectory, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal, subsequently escalating into a severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal by Saturday evening.