Andhra Pradesh may face high temperature amid cyclone ‘Remal’ formation

VISAKHAPATNAM : Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience an increase in daytime temperatures over the next five days due to the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This development, which is not anticipated to bring substantial rainfall to the State, will primarily result in dry weather conditions and high temperatures in most parts of Andhra Pradesh.
Sunanda, Director of the Indian Meteorological Department’s Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, assured that the State will largely remain unaffected by the impending weather system. “There will not be any impact on Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall is likely only at high altitudes in one or two places. The rest of the places are likely to record high daytime temperatures and complete dry weather for the next five days,” she explained in a statement to TNIE.
As of Wednesday, the low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal has migrated northeastward, evolving into a low-pressure area over the west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.
This system is forecast to further intensify into a depression by Friday. Continuing its northeastward trajectory, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east central Bay of Bengal, subsequently escalating into a severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal by Saturday evening.
The potential cyclone, which is likely to be named Remal, has raised questions about its impact on the onset of the monsoon. Addressing these concerns, Sunanda noted that the conditions remain favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon.
“Conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of the south bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman Sea, and some parts of the east central bay of Bengal. It should reach the coasts of Kerala first to assess the onset of the monsoon for our State. So, as of now, conditions are favourable for its advancement but can only be predicted as the days pass by,” she elaborated.
While the formation of Cyclone Remal looms over the Bay of Bengal, AP’s primary concern remains the spike in daytime temperatures and the prolonged dry spell.
On Thursday, 40.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Renigunta of Tirupati district, 40.7 in Simhadripuram of YSR district, 40.7 in NTR Nandigama, 40.3 in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district and 40.2 degree Celsius in Kanigiri of Prakasam district.