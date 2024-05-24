ECI did not release clip of Macherla MLA: CEO

VIJAYAWADA : Two days after a CCTV camera footage of Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy destroying an electronic voter machine (EVM) surfaced, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday clarified that the video was not released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During an informal interaction with media on Thursday, Meena suspected that some police staff or local officials might have leaked the video when they were going through the footage as part of the investigation.

The CEO further said the presiding officer and assistant presiding officer of Palvai Gate polling booth were suspended for dereliction of duty.

8 special teams on lookout for Pinnelli

Meanwhile, a team of police officers, headed by an additional SP rank officer, continued the search for the legislator. As many as eight special teams have been on the lookout for Pinnelli in three States — AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu — after he fled on Monday.

In the video, Ramakrishna Reddy, who has been renominated by the YSRC for the Macherla Assembly seat, was seen picking up an EVM and smashing it to the ground at Palvai Gate polling booth.

A case was registered against the YSRC MLA under Sections 143, 147, 448, 427, 353, 452, 120B of IPC, Sections 131 and 135 of Representation of People (RP) Act and relevant sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Taking the incidents of violence on the day of voting and the following few days seriously, the ECI directed CEO Meena and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta to take stern action against all individuals involved in vandalising EVMs.

Subsequently, DGP Gupta instructed Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) to constitute special teams to trace and arrest Ramakrishna Reddy. On Wednesday, police found his car and driver near a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. On Thursday, two more teams were reportedly formed. They went to Tamil Nadu on the suspicion that the YSRC leader might have escaped to Chennai. “Call data of Ramakrishna Reddy and his close aides are being examined thoroughly to trace him at the earliest,” a senior police official said on the condition of anonymity.