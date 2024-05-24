Guntur: Agents told to adhere to poll code on June 4

GUNTUR : The candidates and agents should adhere to the model code of conduct at counting centres, said Guntur district joint collector Raja Kumari in a statement here on Thursday.

She further informed that as per the regulations of Election Commission of India, the counting will commence at 8 am on June 4 and the candidates and agents should reach the counting hall by 6.30 am. The JC also added that mobile phones are strictly prohibited and suggested the counting agents cooperate with election staff and take necessary precautions accordingly.

The postal ballots stored in the returning officer’s office will be shifted to civil and mechanical blocks in the university, Raja Kumari said.