JNTU-K conducts APEAPCET smoothly, 2.58 lakh take engg test

GUNTUR : AP Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET) conducted by JNTU Kakinada successfully concluded on Thursday, said APEAPCET Chairman and university vice-chancellor Prof GVR Prasadraju in a statement.

The online entrance exam was held for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses across Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad for the past eight days in various shifts.

“Though the election code has been in force, with the cooperation of APSCHE, university officials, convenor, co-convenors, coordinators, AP Online, TCS representatives, and other staff members, the entrance exam was held without any hiccups,” said Prasadraju and thanked APSCHE chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy for giving the responsibility to conduct APEAPCET to JNTU-K.

Convenor Prof K Venkatreddy opined that the number of students appearing for the APEAPCET increased substantially due to various reforms introduced by APSCHE.

He informed that initial key and response sheets for agriculture and pharmacy will be released on May 25 at 10 am and engineering on May 24. Out of 2.74 lakh students, 2.58 lakh (94.22%) appeared for engineering, and in agriculture and pharmacy, out of 88,638, as many as 80,766 (91.12%) appeared for the exam in all sessions.

As 25% weightage marks in APEAPCET will be taken from intermediate score, students from other than AP Intermediate Board should upload their marks in APEAPCET website and ranks will be awarded accordingly. Students can contact 0884-2359599, 0884-2342499 or mail to helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org for any queries.