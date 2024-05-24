Pulivendula market yard does Rs 41.47 cr fruit business

KADAPA : Pulivendula Market Yard has created a record by trading sweet oranges worth Rs 41.47 crore in nine months. The trade of oranges is booming in the Pulivendula constituency as farmers take advantage of direct sales to traders through auctions at the market year. With no middlemen involved, transactions are swift and beneficial, leading to brisk sales and better prices for farmers.

It may be recalled that traders used to deduct 2.5 tonnes as a commission for every truckload of 10 tonnes purchased, significantly impacting farmers’ earnings. With per tonne ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, this deduction results in severe losses.

In the seven mandals of Pulivendula, Lingala, Simhadripuram, Vempalle, Vemula, Chakrayapet, and Thonduru, oranges cultivation spans approximately 63.706 acres. Traders, major buyers and suppliers from Ninjacart and Reliance companies, purchase the harvested oranges. These traders then export the fruits to cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and several northern cities. Despite their hard work over six months, farmers often struggle to get fair prices due to exploitation by middlemen.

To combat this, the State government established a state-of-the-art Jumbo Shed at the Pulivendula Market Yard, with Rs 4.75 crore, to facilitate direct sales and eliminate middlemen.

From May 1 to 22, around 3,605.31 tonnes of produce worth Rs 9 crore was sold. During this period, the highest price was Rs 40,000 per tonne, while the lowest was Rs 18,100 per tonne. On May 22, the minimum price was Rs 16,900 per tonne, the maximum was Rs 39,200 per tonne, and the model price was Rs 27,000 per tonne. From September 2023 to May 22 this year, 9,547 lots weighing 18,645.95 tonnes were sold, generating Rs 41.47 crore in trade.

Under Chairman Gotur Chinnappa’s leadership, the Pulivendula Market Yard has been conducting commission-free trade since September last year. The prices are now quoted based on fruit grading. From May 1 to May 22, 1,189 lots weighing 3,605.31 tonnes were sold, generating Rs 9.69 crore in trade.

The Pulivendula Market Committee and Horticulture Department officials are raising awareness about commissions and grading among farmers.

A Ramana Reddy, a farmer from Simhadripuram village, expressed satisfaction with the rates at the Pulivendula Market Yard. Based on grade, prices were Rs 16,000, Rs 39,000, and Rs 27,000 per tonne. He sold five tonnes of oranges and received immediate payment.

Gotur Chinnappa highlighted that the farmers are receiving fair prices without commissions or middlemen, thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the establishment of the modern Jumbo shed.