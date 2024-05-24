Survey to enrol special kids in Bhavitha centres

GUNTUR : In order to identify specially-abled children and provide them with better medical care and education, Palnadu district officials are conducting door-to-door surveys from May 1 to June 9. The aim of the move is to enable the special children to be self-reliant by the age of 18 and equip with certain skills to live in the society.

The government has set up Bhavitha Kendrams across the State to provide the specially-abled children with medical facilities. There are 28 such centres in each mandal of Palnadu district. These centres are providing necessary assistance to as many as 324 specially-abled children.

During the survey, the Inclusive Education Resource Person (IERPs) have identified 75 children with special needs and enrolled them in the centres. Along with the special training, the centres will provide physiotherapy, speech therapy, and psychological therapies to the children. The resource persons will also focus on children, who are unable to come to the centres, by providing these services at children’s homes. As many as six psychotherapists, 56 IERPs, speech therapists and psychologists are providing their services through these centres.

Despite providing these services at free of cost, some parents are reluctant to send their wards to these centres due to lack of awareness and social stigma.

To leave no student behind, the officials identify the special children and inquire whether these children are getting proper education. If not, based on the ability of the children, a decision will be made to send the child to school, college or Bhavitha centre and necessary arrangements will be made.

Additionally, the officials are also making arrangements to distribute the required machinery, wheelchairs, tricycles and hearing aids to the children at the centres. These children are also being provided with a yearly allowance of Rs 3,000 by the State government. Encouraging inclusive education, these Bhavitha centres are associated with nearby government schools and provide mid-day meals, Vidya Kanuka kits, Vidaya Deevena and other government facilities.