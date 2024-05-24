Take action on poll violence unleashed by TDP: YSRC to CEO

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stern action against the violence that took place on the polling day and the aftermath in the State.

A delegation of YSRC leaders, including Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, called on Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday and submitted a representation to him.

They said though the YSRC lodged a complaint against electoral malpractices like booth capturing, rigging and intimidation of voters by the TDP on the polling day, and sought repolling in 16 constituencies across the State, no action has been taken. They urged the CEO to examine footage of webcasting from the polling booths, where they sought repolling, and take necessary action. Furthermore, they submitted a petition to the CEO seeking registration of cases and legal action against those involved in electoral malpractices.

Speaking to reporters later, Mahesh Reddy said if the ECI failed to look into the election-related violence unleashed by the TDP, they would approach the High Court and the Supreme Court. “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated chaos on the polling day, targeting SC, ST, BC and minority communities,’’ he alleged.

Mahesh Reddy underlined the need for conducting the probe into poll violence based on the CCTV footage, and sought repolling in areas where violent incidents occurred. The YSRC had provided substantial evidence to the CEO in this regard, he said.

He cited the instances where the police failed to intervene despite being aware of TDP’s attempts to intimidate YSRC supporters, and questioned the ECI for its ‘inaction’ despite widespread rigging committed by the TDP Vishnu said they informed the ECI about the problematic polling centres earlier, and urged adequate security measures to ensure free and fair polling.

“However, the ECI was pressured to change the IAS and IPS officers without conducting comprehensive investigation at the behest of State BJP chief D Purandeswari. This decision led to violence in several parts of the State,” Vishnu alleged.