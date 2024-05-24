TDP accuses police of helping Pinnelli escape

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah accused police of helping YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy escape.

Speaking to mediapersons after submitting a representation to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, he sought to know why no complaint was lodged by the Polling Officer after Macherla MLA damaged the EVM.

The TDP leader demanded to know why Central forces were not deployed at Palvai Gate, where the incident happened. Was it intentional? he questioned. Varla demanded the immediate arrest of Macherla MLA, who is on the run.