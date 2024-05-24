Andhra Pradesh

Vijetha school observes Buddha Purnima

STEP founder Prathusha Subba Rao, Manavata chairman P Ramesh, and others were also present.
Vijetha school observes Buddha Purnima
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The path of Buddha is even more relevant in the present socio-economic, political, and cultural scenario, said Jana Chaitanya Vedika president Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy.

Participating in the Buddha Purnima celebrations at Vijetha Concept School in Guntur city on Thursday, he said seven per cent of the world’s population practises Buddhism and follows the teachings of Gautam Buddha, even after 2,600 years.

“Buddha’s teachings are still vital for the harmonious living of humans. The preaching of non-violence, keeping away from vices, and being humane are cornerstones for good and pious conduct of oneself in the society,” he explained.

STEP founder Prathusha Subba Rao, Manavata chairman P Ramesh, and others were also present.

Buddha Purnima
Vijetha school

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com