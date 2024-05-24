Vijetha school observes Buddha Purnima

VIJAYAWADA: The path of Buddha is even more relevant in the present socio-economic, political, and cultural scenario, said Jana Chaitanya Vedika president Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy.

Participating in the Buddha Purnima celebrations at Vijetha Concept School in Guntur city on Thursday, he said seven per cent of the world’s population practises Buddhism and follows the teachings of Gautam Buddha, even after 2,600 years.

“Buddha’s teachings are still vital for the harmonious living of humans. The preaching of non-violence, keeping away from vices, and being humane are cornerstones for good and pious conduct of oneself in the society,” he explained.

STEP founder Prathusha Subba Rao, Manavata chairman P Ramesh, and others were also present.