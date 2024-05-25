ASHA agrees to resume Aarogyasri services

VIJAYAWADA: Following successful talks with Chief Secretary Dr Jawahar Reddy on Friday, representatives of Andhra Pradesh Special Hospital Association (ASHA) have agreed to resume Aarogyasri services to the beneficiaries.

On May 22, ASHA had suspended the services demanding the State government to clear arrears to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. Initially, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Dr G Lakshmisha held virtual meetings with ASHA leaders. Later, the government released Rs 203 crore to clear some of the pending dues. Not satisfied with the government’s move, ASHA continued its protest.

On Friday, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with ASHA leaders and assured them of releasing another Rs 300 crore within a week towards clearing the dues.

Following this, ASHA leaders declared that they would resume Aarogyasri services to the beneficiaries with immediate effect.

Speaking to TNIE, ASHA secretary Dr C Avinash said, “We respect the government’s decision and hence decided to resume all Aarogyasri services immediately and provide best care to the beneficiaries.”

Meanwhile, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust CEO Dr G Lakshmisha on Friday announced that all network hospitals are cooperating without disrupting Aarogyasri services to beneficiaries.

He reiterated that the Trust had deposited Rs 3,566.22 crore into the accounts of network hospitals in the last financial year.

In the first two months of this financial year, Rs 366 crore has been deposited so far, he added. He also stated that 6,718 beneficiaries were treated on May 22, and 7,118 beneficiaries on May 23 under the Aarogyasri scheme.

“Last year, an average of 5,349 beneficiaries received services daily under the Aarogyasri scheme in the State,” he pointed out.

Lakshmisha emphasised that timely treatment is being provided through Aarogyasri in recognised hospitals across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.