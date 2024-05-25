GVL seeks Rs 3,110-cr aid from Centre for Vizag Steel Plant

VIJAYAWADA: Senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday sought Rs 3,110 crore financial assistance from the Centre to revive Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He called on Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, and submitted a representation seeking the financial assistance.

GVL’s meeting with the Finance Secretary came at a time when the inter-ministerial team of senior officials has undertaken a detailed review of RINL’s functioning, and started exploring various options to make suitable recommendations to the Centre.

GVL said, “Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is going through a very severe financial crisis over the past few months due to reasons mostly external, and beyond the control of RINL. The security of over 30,000 employees of RINL, and 1 lakh families overall is dependent on the survival of RINL. Its survival is also important to protect the value of this precious national asset.”

Stating that he raised these concerns about RINL repeatedly both in Parliament and outside, the former Rajya Sabha MP urged the Finance Secretary to support infusion of Rs 3,110 crore by the Centre towards the issuance of preferential shares, which will help RINL to tide over the present financial crisis.