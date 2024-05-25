Naidu conspirator of post-poll violence: Botcha Satyanarayana

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has reiterated that the YSRC will win the election and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the second time, in Visakhapatnam on June 9.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of his brother Botcha Appalanarasayya on Friday, he said, “The TDP-led NDA in the State does not have confidence of victory in the elections. Hence, it has resorted to create unrest in the State ahead of counting of votes on June 4. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the key conspirator of the post-poll violence in the State.”

He exuded confidence that the YSRC will make a clean sweep in the State by winning all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. “We have given top priority to people’s welfare and development of the State in the last five years. We have fulfilled more than 99% of the election promises as we treat the manifesto as a holy book. We are confident that the people of Andhra Pradesh will bless us for the second term with a huge majority. Hence, Naidu and his fellow media are trying to create unrest in the State. Naidu is always anti-poor. He cannot digest if anybody does good for the poor. Hence, he has written letters to the Election Commission to stop the welfare schemes,” he said.