Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to ensure peaceful counting in Palnadu district

The Collector also informed that the first randomisation of the staff for the counting process will be conducted on May 27.
Palnadu district Collector Shrikesh Lathkar holds a review meet
Palnadu district Collector Shrikesh Lathkar holds a review meetPhoto I Express
Express News Service

GUNTUR: All necessary action should be taken to ensure the counting process is held peacefully, said Palnadu district Collector Shrikesh Lathkar.

Speaking at an awareness programme held for returning officers and election staff in Narasaraopet on Friday, he said that conducting the counting process without any violence and untoward incidents and with utmost transparency is the main goal of the district administration.

“The postal ballots should be shifted to strong rooms in the counting centres from all constituencies in the next couple of days. Three tiers of heavy security have been set up at the strong rooms, with the Central Armed Forces (ITBP) at the first tier, Armed Reserve Forces at the second tier and the local civil police at third tier will be on duty,” the Collector said. The Collector also informed that the first randomisation of the staff for the counting process will be conducted on May 27.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com