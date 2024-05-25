Pinnelli prime culprit in poll violence: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Former TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar termed sitting YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy the prime culprit in poll violence in Palnadu district.

In a statement released on Friday, Kanakamedala urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to move the Supreme Court to ensure the arrest of Pinnelli, and his disqualification as a candidate based on the available evidence pertaining to his involvement in vandalism in a polling booth.

The former MP alleged that police colluded with Pinnelli and helped him evade arrest. The ECI should directly monitor security arrangements for counting of votes by treating Andhra Pradesh as a special case, Kanakamedala said.