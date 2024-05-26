58 police officers deployed for counting in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 58 police officers have been appointed for 24 districts to ensure the smooth conduct of counting on June 4.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta issued orders on Saturday allotting election duties for the 58 police officers of various ranks working in different wings.

Considering Palnadu as the most sensitive, the DGP allotted eight officers for the district, four officers each to BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada, three officers each to Guntur, Krishna, Anantapur, Prakasam and Tirupati.

The special officers will play a crucial role in controlling law and order in the problematic areas. The police officers have been directed to report to the respective SPs and Commissioners immediately.