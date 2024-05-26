Cache of explosives unearthed in ASR village

VISAKHAPATNAM: A cache of explosives was unearthed in a forest area near Panaslabanda village under the jurisdiction of Sileru Police Station, Galikonda Panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday.

Among the items seized were six steel carriage landmines, two directional mines, one explosive from KEL Company, 150 metres of electrical wire, and five kilogrammes of nails and iron nuts, along with Maoist literature. The seized materials were allegedly planted by a senior cadre of the banned CPI Maoist Party, purportedly with the intention of attacking police engaged in combing operations.

Elaborating on the issue, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha and Chinthapalli Sub-Division Additional SP Pratap Siva Kishore said they have initiated an investigation into the procurement of these explosives by the Maoists and have commenced search operations in nearby areas.

SP Sinha asserted that efforts are underway to recover any remaining hidden dumps in ASR district. Further, he cautioned tribal communities against sympathising with the banned Maoist Party. He emphasised the importance of staying vigilant against the outfit’s tactics and encouraged the youth to actively participate in the development of the tribal area.