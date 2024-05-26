Cyber crime: Tirupati police refund Rs 1.42 lakh to victim in 20 minutes

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Cyber Crime Police successfully resolved a case of cyber fraud and facilitated the refund of Rs 1,42,545 to the victim within just 20 minutes of receiving the complaint. The complainant, Raju from Tirupati, fell victim to a scam on May 24. He reportedly received a call from someone posing as a representative from IndusInd Bank’s customer care, claiming that his KYC details needed to be updated to prevent his credit card from expiring.

Trusting the caller, Raju shared the OTP, which led to an unauthorised debit of Rs 1.42 lakh from his credit card. On realising, Raju alerted the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police identified that the fraudulent transaction had been directed to housing.com. The cyber crime team registered the complaint on the NCRP and with coordinated efforts, the fraudulent transaction was cancelled, and the amount was refunded to Raju.