Stop false propaganda on Aarogyasri services, Malladi tells TDP and BJP

VIJAYAWADA: Sitting Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu lashed out at the TDP and BJP for their propaganda against the YSRC government pertaining to Aarogyasri services.

In a press release on Saturday, Malladi questioned what moral right has TDP to question about Aarogyasri, which in the first place was rendered ineffective by the previous regime. “The Aarogyasri scheme is being implemented in the State without any interruption,” he asserted.

Taking exception to the remarks made by TDP leaders on the implementation of Aarogyasri, he invited them for an open debate on the issue. During the TDP regime, white ration card holders were only eligible for Aarogyasri, which the YSRC government made accessible to all those having annual income of below Rs 5 lakh. “This has helped 1.42 crore families in the State avail free medical services,” he said.

The number of procedures under Aarogyasri, which was 1,059 during the TDP regime, was increased to a whopping 3,257. The services which were limited to just 919 hospitals, were also increased to 2,371, and the number of network hospitals in other States was raised from 72 to 204, he said.