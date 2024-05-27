11 new fish species found along Andhra Pradesh coast

VISAKHAPATNAM; A recent study has documented 11 fish species for the first time along the Andhra Pradesh coastline, highlighting the rich biodiversity associated with artificial reefs and rocky shoreline habitats. The research, led by Dr JS Yogesh Kumar, Scientist-E from the Zoological Survey of India, was published in the Journal of Fisheries under the title “Notes on some newly recorded fish from the Andhra Pradesh coast, India.”

The newly-identified species include the Vermiculated Blenny, Singular Bannerfish, Sea Blenny, Similar Damsel, Blotcheye Soldierfish, Seychelles Soldier, Threespot Squirrelfish, Moon Wrasse, Peacock Sole, Whitelipped Eel Catfish, and Papuan Toby. Notably, Entomacrodus Thalassinus has been recorded for the first time in India.

The study, conducted between 2019 and 2023, involved scuba diving and collection from trawler trash and Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. Specimens were photographed and preserved, with identifications based on morphological characteristics. These specimens are now part of the National Zoological Collections at the ZSI Sunderban Regional Centre.

Nine of the 10 species, recorded for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, have been classified as least concern by the IUCN, while one has not been evaluated.