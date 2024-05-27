Cambodia trafficking racket: Two more agents held

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Police on Sunday arrested two more agents involved in the human trafficking racket, in which unemployed youth were lured with lucrative job opportunities in Chinese companies in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand.

The two accused have been identified as Kolukula Veerandranath and Kommu Praveen Kumar. Veerandranath, an engineering graduate from Gajuwaka, promised substantial commissions for sending computer system operators to Cambodia.

Since 2023, Veerandranath has sent 17 youths with computer skills and good English speaking abilities to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate employment. The youngsters were charged Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh each, of which Rs 30,000 was retained by Veerandranath as commission.

During interrogation, it was revealed that these youths were forced to create fake profiles on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, using photos of attractive women to lure high-profile individuals in India.

The scam involved persuading these targets to invest large sums of money in fraudulent companies with promises of high returns from trading and cryptocurrency investments. Once in Cambodia, the youths were sold to Chinese companies for $2,500 to $4,000 each, depending on their skills, with Veerandranath receiving Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per person.

These companies would then detain the youngsters in dark rooms, compelling them to commit various cyber crimes using pre-written scripts. Those who resisted were tortured and deprived of food and water.