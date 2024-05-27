Godavari flood banks crave for govt attention

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With southwest monsoon fast approaching, the Irrigation Department officials of River Godavari are commencing preparations to brace for potential flood threat, foreseeing that the eroded flood banks of the river would likely pose a threat of submersion to adjacent villages of the banks.

Though the irrigation engineers and experts have underlined the need to strengthen the flood banks of Godavari river and take measures to protect the flood-prone villages when the river is in spate, funds crunch has hindered the works since 2022. It is to be recalled that In 1986, the Dowleswaram barrage was washed away and the floodwaters inundated several areas in Polavaram and Konaseema. Since then no concrete efforts were taken up to strengthen the flood banks, besides taking temporary measures to mitigate the floods every year, villagers said.

The total length of the flood banks of Godavari river, including its tributaries, is estimated at 537 kms in the region. While the length of flood banks from Polavaram to Dowleswaram is 80km, the Gowthami river has 68 km of left bank and 80 km of right bank. The total length of left and right flood banks of Vasishta is 180 km and that of Vainateya and Vrudda Gowthami rivers is 56 km and 40 km respectively. According to the irrigation engineers of Dowleswaram Barrage, the water during 2022 floods flowed two feet above the flood banks, submerging Razole, Sivakoti, Tekisettipalem and Sakhinetipalli.