MCC halts works to combat animal threat at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Of the total Rs 3.75 crore allocated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to take measures for protection of devotees from wildlife, only Rs 75 lakh has been utilised so far. It has been learnt that works were stalled after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was imposed in the State.

Forest Department officials asserted that works will be resumed with the remaining Rs 3 crore, once the code is lifted on June 6. The Srivari temple Trust allocated the fund following the rise in man-animal conflicts on the trekking paths. It may be recalled that a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard along the Alipiri footpath last year. Subsequently, a team of experts visited Tirumala forest region and recommended certain measures to prevent such issues. The TTD and the forest department, took steps to implement the recommendations and also allocated Rs 3.75 crore for the same.

As part of the efforts to address the issue, designated wings of the TTD and the forest department extracted footage from the 500-odd closed circuit cameras which were installed at various vulnerable points in the forest area, particularly along both the footpaths leading to the hill shrine. The footage showed the movements of leopards, sloth bears, and other wildlife in the forest and vicinity of the pedestrian paths.

As per the recommendation of the central committee, comprising officials from the Central Zoological Authority (CZA), certain proposals were approved and the required equipment was being procured. Necessary staff have already been deployed and veterinary experts, too, have been camping regularly at vulnerable points along the footpaths.