Over 12,000 polytechnic students secure jobs in top companies

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Technical Education’s proactive measures have secured over 12,000 campus placements for polytechnic students in the 2023-24 academic year. By engaging top-tier companies across various sectors, the department facilitated recruitment drives, attracting renowned firms to scout talented final-year students, offering them promising career paths.

Several students received placement packages exceeding Rs 8 lakh per annum (LPA), with the average salary package significantly increasing to Rs 3 LPA. A total of 11,982 students secured positions, with 5,398 from government and aided polytechnics and 6,584 from private polytechnics. This number may increase as some companies’ results are still pending.

Top-tier companies such as Texas Instruments, Thoughtworks, MEIL, GE Aerospace, MosChip, Suzlon, Amara Raja, AM/NS India, Efftronics, Medha Servo, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Shapoorji Pallonji, Tata Projects, Alfa Laval, Maruti Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Wheels India, SmartDV Technologies, NFCL, and HL Mando Anand India actively recruited talented students.