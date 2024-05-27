Over 12,000 polytechnic students secure jobs in top companies

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Technical Education’s proactive measures have secured over 12,000 campus placements for polytechnic students in the 2023-24 academic year. By engaging top-tier companies across various sectors, the department facilitated recruitment drives, attracting renowned firms to scout talented final-year students, offering them promising career paths.
Several students received placement packages exceeding Rs 8 lakh per annum (LPA), with the average salary package significantly increasing to Rs 3 LPA. A total of 11,982 students secured positions, with 5,398 from government and aided polytechnics and 6,584 from private polytechnics. This number may increase as some companies’ results are still pending.
Top-tier companies such as Texas Instruments, Thoughtworks, MEIL, GE Aerospace, MosChip, Suzlon, Amara Raja, AM/NS India, Efftronics, Medha Servo, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Shapoorji Pallonji, Tata Projects, Alfa Laval, Maruti Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Wheels India, SmartDV Technologies, NFCL, and HL Mando Anand India actively recruited talented students.
Among the companies, Texas Instruments offered the highest package of Rs 8.6 LPA for the Lab Intern role to Electronics students, followed by Thoughtworks which offered Rs 8 LPA for the Software Developer role to Computer Science students. Other notable recruiters included Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd, Medha Servo Drives, MosChip Technologies, Amara Raja, and GE Aerospace, offering packages ranging from Rs 2.4 to Rs 3.2 LPA.
Speaking to TNIE, Technical Education Commissioner Chadalawada Nagarani highlighted key initiatives for the latest development. These include academia-industry collaboration workshops to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs, and multi-level placement drives at polytechnic, cluster, and central levels for government, aided, and private polytechnics.
This three-tier approach benefited students from women’s polytechnics, model residential polytechnics, and minority polytechnics with various job opportunities.