Poll violence: It is a clear-cut case of police conspiracy, says Perni Venkataramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lambasted the police officials for their ‘failure’ to act on the letters submitted by the ruling party, apprehending possible violence in the sensitive polling stations in Macherla on May 13.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he accused the Election Commission of India of showing bias towards the TDP. While TDP activists were roaming with weapons and attacking YSRC workers and sympathisers, police left the scene without taking any action against them. “It is a clear-cut case of police conspiracy,” he alleged.

Perni Nani said shops and houses belonging to YSRC members in Karampudi were targeted during the poll violence and YSRC sympathisers were prevented from voting. He sought to know why police did not register any attempt to murder case against the TDP activists, who went berserk.

Though police were alerted about the TDP violence at Palvai Gate, there was no response. Nowhere, in the log book of the presiding officer, it was noted that the polling was stopped, he pointed.

He also questioned why police filed an FIR on May 15 when the incident supposedly happened on May 13. He demanded to know how the video of Pinnelli damaging EVM was made public when SIT is still probing the poll violence. He found fault with the Chief Electoral Officer for stating that the video was not leaked from his office. “How can a responsible officer can say like that” he asked.

Perni Nani claimed that the police officers, who were appointed by the Election Commission had worked for the TDP. He found fault with State BJP chief D Purandeswari for lodging a false complaint with the ECI.

He asked why the ECI had reacted to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s tweet, and directed the police to arrest Macherla MLA Pinnelli.