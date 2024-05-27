Stop Pinnelli brothers’ atrocities in Macherla: Varla Ramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at Pinnelli brothers, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah accused them of not only slighting the TDP booth agent with casteist slur, but also threatening to ‘eliminate’ him and his family members.

Speaking to mediapersons along with TDP booth agent Nomula Manikya Rao and advocate Gudapati Lakshminarayana, on Sunday, Varla said, “The situation in Macherla is worse than Chambal Valley.”

Later in the day, they met the Director General of Police and complained against Pinnelli brothers.

“The atrocities of Pinnelli brothers are coming to light one by one. Police are also gearing up to bring them to book. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who always says my SCs, my STs, my BCs and my minorities, is not able to rein in his party legislator,” he said.

“Attack on Manikya Rao, a Dalit from Pennelli’s native village, is a glaring example of feudal arrogance and the mindset of Pinnelli brothers, On the polling day, Manikya Rao was humiliated in the name of caste for sitting as a TDP agent in the polling booth. He was attacked with sticks. Police remained mute spectators during the attack,” Varla said.

The attacks on Manikya Rao’s family members were filmed to be shown to him to intimidate the TDP agent, he said.