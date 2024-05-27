Thunderstorms in isolated parts of NCAP likely today

VIJAYAWADA: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the IMD stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, Central Bay of Bengal, and Northeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday. A notable development is the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’, which has intensified over the North Bay of Bengal.

As of 8.30 am on Sunday, Remal was positioned approximately 240 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands and has been moving northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours, with maximum sustained wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Lower tropospheric westerly winds continue to prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, contributing to the current weather patterns. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions as Remal approaches.

Meanwhile, AP State Disaster Management MD Ronanki Kurmanath stated that severe heat waves are expected to impact 72 mandals, with an additional 200 mandals experiencing heat waves on Monday.

Mandals likely to face severe heat waves on Monday include Srikakulam (3), Vizianagaram (17), Parvathipuram-Manyam (10), Alluri Sitarama Raju (2), Anakapalli (2), Kakinada (6), Konaseema (2), East Godavari (17), West Godavari (3), Eluru (7), Krishna (2), and Bapatla (1). Meanwhile, a broader swath of 200 mandals is expected to experience heat waves, ranging from Srikakulam to Prakasam districts.

High temperatures, reaching as high as 40.9°C in Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district and 40.8°C in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district, were recorded on Sunday.