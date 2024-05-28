Andhra HC verdict on Pinnelli’s plea reserved

Further, Niranjan Reddy pointed out that despite the presence of a public prosecutor, a private advocate was appointed by the police department to appear for the case. Stating that anticipatory bail was granted to Pinnelli in the EVM damage case till June 6, he requested the court to protect the MLA from arrest in the other three cases as well till June 6 so that he can appoint agents on counting day. Further, he assured that the legislator will abide by any conditions set by the court.

Appearing for the police department, public prosecutor Y Nagi Reddy said Pinnelli is accused in nine cases.

Besides damaging the EVM, the Macherla legislator also threatened people and attacked police officers on the day after polling, he added.

The public prosecutor further said the MLA avoided police vigilance, thus violating court conditions for his anticipatory bail. To a question from the judge, he explained that a memo about the case against Pinnelli for attacking Circle Inspector Narayanaswamy was submitted to the court on May 23. He argued that if Pinnelli is not arrested, there are chances that the violence that erupted on polling day, will repeat on counting day.

Advocate Posani Venkateswaralu, who argued the implead petition filed by Namburi Seshagiri and Ch Nagasiromani, who complained against Pinnelli, urged the court not to grant anticipatory bail to the YSRC leader as he is facing several cases. He urged the court to consider the history of the Macherla MLA and his role in the election-related violence.

Posani argued that the present three cases are different from the EVM damage case and expressed concern that once Pinnelli secures anticipatory bail, he might threaten or influence the witnesses in the cases booked against him.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court reserved the verdict and adjourned the case to Tuesday.