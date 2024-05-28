Andhra Pradesh: Severe heatwave likely in 149 mandals today

VIJAYAWADA: Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 149 mandals, while an additional 160 mandals across the State are likely to experience heatwave on Tuesday.

APSDMA MD Ronanki Kurmanath stated that severe heatwave is likely to be recorded in 195 mandals and heatwave in 147 mandals on Wednesday.

On Monday, the highest temperature was reported at 41°C at Satyavedu of Tiruparti followed by 41°C at Manubolu of Nellore, 40.9°C in Vemuru of Bapatla as well as Pedana of Krishna, 40.8°C in Chinturu of ASR district, 40.7°C in Nadendla of Palnadu and in Denkada of Vizianagaram and 40.4°C in Ravikamatham in Anakapalli.