Andhra Pradesh: Timely transportation of school kits ensured

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash announced that steps are being taken to ensure timely transportation of school bags to the mandal headquarters across the State.

On Monday, Praveen Prakash highlighted that the process of transporting school bags from the manufacturing unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to the mandal centres via trucks, without violating election rules, is fraught with challenges. A detailed plan has been devised to move the school bags through 250 trucks, ensuring minimal difficulties in crossing inter-state borders.

“Each truck driver has been given an undertaking issued by the State government to help overcome the challenges faced while crossing inter-state borders,” he said.

Also, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash issued clear instructions to the quality control team and all staff members, emphasising that there will be no compromise on quality. He reiterated the importance of adhering to quality standards throughout the transportation process, ensuring that the school bags reach their destinations in excellent condition.