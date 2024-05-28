CEO inspects strong rooms in Guntur, NTR

GUNTUR: State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the officials to follow all security protocols at the strong rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored. He, along with district Collector Venu Gopal Reddy and SP Tushar Dudi, inspected the EVM strong rooms set up within the Acharya Nagarjuna University engineering college premises, on Monday.

The CEO inspected the CCTV cameras set up at the strong rooms and took stock of arrangements made for counting agents and contesting candidates at counting rooms.

He also visited the counting centres set up at Nova and NIMRA colleges in Ibrahimpatnam, and Jhupaudi respectively along with the district administration and directed the officials to ensure the protocols are followed properly without fail.