TDP demands CS to issue directives to Collectors for pension distribution on June 1

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao demanded Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy to issue guidelines to district Collectors on the distribution of social security pensions to the beneficiaries on June 1.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Rao said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed party leaders to put pressure on officials for the timely disbursement of pensions.

Stating that pensioners faced hardships because of the official machinery, led by Chief Secretary under the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the past two months, he alleged that Jawahar Reddy, along with SERP CEO Muralidhar Reddy, troubled the beneficiaries to benefit the ruling YSRC in the elections.

“Close to 60 people died while trying to get their pensions from the Secretariats and banks in the scorching summer. Even as June 1 is approaching, no statement has come from the government over the distribution of pensions so far,” the TDP leader said and demanded the Chief Secretary to disclose the details of the number of pensioners who got money from the banks and the number of beneficiaries who did not get the money.