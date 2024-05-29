Andhra Pradesh HC grants anticipatory bail to Pinnelli till June 6

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued interim orders granting him conditional anticipatory bail till June 6 in the three additional cases registered against him by Palnadu police.

The court asked police not to arrest Pinnelli or take any action against him till June 6. However, it allowed the police to initiate action as per law against the legislator, if he violates any of the conditions set by the court for his anticipatory bail. The police department was also directed to file a counter with full details. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to June 6.

It may be pointed out that the YSRC has re-nominated Pinelli to contest from the Macherla Assembly segment. Earlier, the court had granted him anticipatory bail in the case pertaining to vandalising an electronic voting machine (EVM).

Justice P Venkata Jyothirmayee imposed a total of 11 conditions for granting anticipatory bail to Pinnelli in the three cases.

The Chief Electoral Officer was directed to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the MLA’s movements through police officials. Further, Pinnelli was directed not to resort to any anti-social activities and was warned against creating law and order problem.

Most importantly, the Macherla MLA was instructed to take responsibility of his followers and supporters and ensure that they do not create any law and order issues or cause trouble to the people who lodged complaints against him.

Pinnelli was directed not to speak about the cases booked against him with mediapersons, not to interact with victims and witnesses in the cases and not to threaten or influence them. Additionally, he was instructed to stay in the Narasaraopeta Parliament constituency headquarters. If the counting centre is in another place, he can go there on counting day, the court said.

The legislator was further asked to appear at the office of the Palnadu superintendent of police between 10 am and 5 pm, provide his mobile number and his address in Narasaraopet to the district SP.

Pinnelli was also directed to surrender his passport to the Gurazala Magistrate Court and not leave the country without the court’s permission.

Further, the Palnadu SP was asked to take measures to protect the victims in the case and ensure that there is regular patrolling for their security.

Stating that she is not delving deep into the case, the judge observed that the wheels of law might move slowly, but they will ensure that the result is qualitatively superior. On the request of Pinnelli’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy, the court allowed the legislator to appear before the Returning Officer instead of the SP on counting day (June 4).

