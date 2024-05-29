Former TDP Minister Uma criticizes Sajjala for defending CS amid land grabbing allegations

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that they had exposed the Chief Secretary’s land grabbing with evidence, former TDP minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao felt that it was a shame on the part of Government Advisor and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to accuse the Opposition parties of making false allegations.

Speaking to mediapersons at TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Devineni said, “There is no need for the TDP to level baseless allegations against the Chief Secretary. We are only taking the facts to the notice of the people.”

Accusing sitting Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy of resorting to all sorts of violence, the senior TDP leader sought to know how Sajjala was defending such a person. Ridiculing Sajjala’s claim that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would once again become the Chief Minister of the State, he asserted, “It will be the TDP-led NDA which will form the government in the State with the support of all sections of people.”