Modi, Naidu hail NTR as a true people’s leader

VIJAYAWADA: Offering tributes to TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his 101st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the former CM, who was a legendary actor in films, as a visionary leader. Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday, Modi said the services rendered by NTR in the cinema and political fields inspire many. The roles played by him on the silver screen and his leadership capabilities are still remembered by his fans. “We will relentlessly strive for the establishment of society NTR desired,” the PM asserted.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon people to remember the services of NTR, whom he described as the spirit of Telugus. Discipline, determination, sincerity, and commitment to doing good for the people made NTR a great leader, he said.

Terming NTR the illumination of Telugus, the inspiration and glory of the Telugu community, Naidu in a message sent to the Telugus living across the globe, including in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said “Let us recollect the great services of our beloved NTR by paying rich tributes to him on this historic occasion.”

Strict discipline, perseverance, sincerity and a strong desire to do good to the people of AP have transformed the son of a common farmer into a great leader, he observed.

This eminent personality who always believed that society is a place of worship and the people are gods, for the first time laid the foundation for the welfare regime by forming the TDP. NTR proved beyond doubt that providing food, clothing and shelter is the primary necessity to the poor, and it is the meaning of good governance, he said.

NTR also laid the foundation for development and reforms in administration, besides proving beyond doubt that a leader is a servant to the people, Naidu mentioned in his message.

Meanwhile, the TDP rank and file celebrated the birth anniversary of NTR in every nook and corner of the State.

Family members visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad and offered floral tributes to the ex-CM. BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna, film stars Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram, YSRC leaders and widow of NTR Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi and others offered tributes, and hailed the contribution of NTR for the uplift of poor.

“I am paying rich tributes to the crowning glory of the entire Telugu community and renowned actor NT Rama Rao on his birth anniversary,” said TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh.

NTR was an eminent personality and pride of Telugus who strived for the self-respect of the Telugus, people’s welfare and for the progress of the State, Lokesh hailed.