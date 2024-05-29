Release of polluted water into canals irks farmers in Andhra's Ambedkar Konaseema district

AMALAPURAM: Farmers in the Ambedkar Konaseema district, particularly in Tummalapallu and Devaguptam, are facing a serious issue as brackish water is being released into their agricultural water canals by aquaculture farmers. Despite informing the irrigation department, no action has been taken to address the problem. As a result, the farmers are planning to protest against the department.

The district’s farmers are gearing up for Kharif crop cultivation, with the irrigation department typically releasing water into the canals starting June 1 each year. During this period, farmers and local NREGS field staff work together to clear weeds from the canals to ensure a free flow of water. This is particularly necessary as the canals are prone to weed growth, given the region’s Delta area geography. The canals are usually closed from the end of April for annual maintenance.

However, some aquaculture farmers have been cultivating fish and prawns by pumping brackish water from the sea into their fields.

Once the fish or prawns are harvested, the wastewater is being discharged into the agricultural canals, contaminating the fresh water supply.

This brackish water poses a significant threat to paddy and other crops, potentially damaging them and rendering the soil lifeless. Even weeds struggle to grow in such conditions, leading to a severe decline in crop productivity and threatening the farmers’ livelihoods.