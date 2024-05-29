Revoke orders on postal ballots: YSRC to CEO

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of YSRC on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) objecting to his instructions pertaining to postal ballots, which it felt are in contradiction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. It requested the CEO to reconsider his instructions.

In their representation, YSRC leaders objected to the CEO’s instructions to collect the specimen signatures along with names and designations of all the attesting officers deployed at various facilitation centres across the State from the election officers of all the districts and share the same with all the authorities concerned.

“The instructions are contrary to the directions issued by the ECI, and will lead to the negation of the strict and scrupulous guidelines that are to be adhered to at the time of counting of postal ballots,” the YSRC leaders observed.

Citing the ECI guidelines concerning postal allots, they urged the CEO to withdraw his May 25th instructions to uphold the correctness and integrity of the entire electoral process.

Speaking to mediapersons, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu created an unrest on the polling day, and unfortunately no action has been taken against TDP cadre, who attacked voters.

“Now, the CEO has even modified the ECI orders regarding postal ballots. We requested him to withdraw the instructions,” he said, and expressed apprehensions that the TDP may resort to violence unable to digest the victory of YSRC in the elections.

YSRC leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said, “The CEO’s instructions are in contradiction to the ECI norms and may result in chaos.” MLC Lella Appi Reddy and other YSRC leaders were present.