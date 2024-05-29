TDP candidate Somireddy booked for allegedly distributing cash to women during campaign

NELLORE: Podalakuru police have registered a case against Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP candidate of Sarvepalli Assembly constituency, for allegedly distributing cash to women during his election campaign, which amounts to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The accusation emerged after videos circulated on social media purportedly showing Somireddy and his son Rajagopal Reddy, distributing cash to tribal women in Cherlopalli village on April 12. Following the revelation, YSRC candidate Kakani Govardhan Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. Somireddy defended his action, claiming that the money was distributed as a humanitarian gesture to assist the tribal women. Initially, the complaint was set aside. However, the Election Commission has now directed the police to register a case against Somireddy.

The case has been filed under Sections 171-E of the IPC and Section 123 (1) of the Representation of People Act, which pertain to bribery during elections. This development follows an order from District Election Officer M Hari Narayanan instructing the Returning Officer to initiate legal action against Somireddy.