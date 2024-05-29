SRM-AP inks pact with IGCAR for biomedical research projects

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The objective of the MoU is to collaborate on academic and research projects in Biomedical Research, Disaster Management and other domains. The MoU was signed by IGCAR director Dr B Venkatraman, SRM-AP vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora.

On the academic front, the MOU provides internship opportunities, research collaboration for projects and industry visits for the students and faculty of SRM-AP. “This is a remarkable opportunity for our students to enhance their fields of study, gain academic insights from expert scientists and participate in cutting-edge research projects at IGCAR. This will ensure that we at SRM-AP nurture students with a great scientific temperament,” stated Prof Manoj.

SRM-AP has already collaborated with IGCAR on a consultancy project in the pioneering field of Biomedical Research last year. The parties have successfully conducted health screening of over 1,500 subjects at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu, with SRM Medical Hospital & Research Centre and AIIMS Mangalagiri as secondary collaborators. Upon the successful completion of the project, IGCAR and SRM-AP further extend their association with an official MOU for academic and research collaborations.

“The MoU with SRM-AP for translational research will be a huge motivation for the young faculty and scholars to pursue breakthrough research in their scientific domains,” remarked Director-IGCAR Dr B Venkatraman.

Both institutes plan to extend their collaborative health screening project to Andhra Pradesh, focusing on the neighbouring villages of the varsity.

SRM-AP Project Head Dr KA Sunitha opined, “With this project, we aim not just the possibility of translational research but also research for the societal cause. This research enables us to understand the correlated factors that influence various health disorders”.

Dean-Research Prof Ranjit Thapa also stated his enthusiasm for the project and expanding their research ventures to other domains.