Andhra Pradesh: Godavari districts give a clear mandate in polls, play crucial role in formation of govt

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : As the counting day is nearing, anxiety has gripped the leaders of the YSRC and the TDP-led NDA as voters of the erstwhile undivided East and West Godavari districts are known to give a clear mandate to the parties in the elections. The voters of Godavari belt have given a clear cut majority to the ruling or the opposition party in the last nine Assembly elections.

There are 34 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats in Godavari districts. East Godavari has 19 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies, while West Godavari consists of 15 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. The verdict of the people of Godavari belt in the elections has always been a deciding factor in the formation of any government.

Since the formation of TDP in 1983, the people of the region have been lending support to one or the other political party to come to power in the State.

The Godavari belt begins from Tuni from Visakhapatnam side and ends at Eluru covering Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Tanuku, Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Narasapuram and Tadepalligudem and other Assembly constituencies .The districts can be described as mood swing districts in the elections of Andhra Pradesh and the voters are also being treated as trendsetters.

Godavari districts have recorded a huge voter turnout of more than 80% and political parties are shaking by the predictions of poll analysts and YouTubers. The TDP swept Godavari districts in 1983, 1985, 1994, 1999 and 2014 elections.

However, the Congress breached the TDP bastion in the 1989 and 2004 elections. The YSRC had routed the TDP in the 2019 polls. Before delimitation, there were 21 Assembly seats in East Godavari and 15 seats in West Godavari. After delimitation in 2009, the total number of seats came down to 34 from 36 Assembly seats.

In 1983, the TDP swept the entire region by winning 34 seats out of 36, and in 1985 elections, 35 seats. However, the TDP bit the dust in the 1989 elections, in which it got 10 Assembly seats, while the Congress bagged 26. Again in the 1994 wave, the TDP got 32 Assembly seats, leaving only four to the Congress.

In 1999, the TDP continued its victory stride and got 32 Assembly seats, leaving four to the Congress.

In the 2004 Assembly elections, the Congress got 28 seats, while TDP secured nine. In the 2009 elections, due to presence of Praja Rajyam founded by Megastar Chiranjeevi, split in Kapu votes benefited the Congress and it secured 20 seats.

PRP govt five and TDP nine in the elections, After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, in the 2014 Assembly elections, the TDP won 26 seats, and its ally BJP got two. The YSRC secured a mere five seats. In West Godavari district, the TDP and BJP won all the 15 Assembly seats. In the 2019 elections, out of 34 seats, the YSRC won 28 seats. The JSP got one and the TDP five Assembly seats.

According to analysts, it is not a cake walk to the ruling YSRC this time. It is expected 1983 will be repeated in 2024 elections in Godavari belt. The Liquor policy is likely to damage the prospects of YSRC, besides anti-incumbency factor.

However, the YSRC has a strong vote bank in SC, ST and BCs. Hence, the YSRC is confidant to win majority seats.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Guduri Srinivas, YSRC candidate from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat, said, “The YSRC vote bank is intact, and it will make a clean sweep in Godavari districts. The media is reflecting only the upper class views. If you go to the downtrodden, you know the reality. Silent voting for the YSRC is a big boost.” Senior TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said, “A tsunami is waiting to happen on June 4 and it will rout the YSRC.”