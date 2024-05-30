Jagan will be CM again, asserts Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that the party will form the government again in the State, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 9.

Addressing the meeting of YSRC chief counting agents on Wednesday, he said everyone should be alert and ensure that the agents of the rival party do not violate the ECI guidelines.

Sajjala clarified the doubts of agents pertaining to which aspect they need to focus and what precautions they need to take during the counting. Special arrangements have been made at the YSRC headquarters to clear their doubts if any and they can contact the functionaries anytime, he said.

He specifically asked the agents to be alert pertaining to postal ballots and be aware of the ECI guidelines.

With regard to new instructions from the CEO regarding the postal ballots, he said already a complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission and a positive response is expected.

Alleging that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his TDP are once again at their old game of system manipulation for their ends, the YSRC leader asked the party men to be aware of all guidelines of ECI to effectively counter the conspiracy of Opposition party. “Given the biased treatment of the Election Commission, which seems to be favouring the TDP, the YSRC men should be more alert,” he said.

YSRC MLC Lella Appi Reddy said all the arrangements regarding counting agents for the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies are in place.