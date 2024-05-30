NSUI national secretary found murdered in Andhra Pradesh

B Sampath Kumar, the National Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, was found murdered at an irrigation tank in Dhamaravaram of Sri Satya Sai district on Thursday. The locals who noticed the body alerted the police.

Police, who took of the situation, suspect that he might have been murdered somewhere else and the body was thrown in bushes near Dhamaravaram tank. The body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Police also traced the vehicle in which Sampat’s body was brought to Anantapur town.