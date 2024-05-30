NSUI national secretary found murdered in Andhra Pradesh
B Sampath Kumar, the National Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, was found murdered at an irrigation tank in Dhamaravaram of Sri Satya Sai district on Thursday. The locals who noticed the body alerted the police.
Police, who took of the situation, suspect that he might have been murdered somewhere else and the body was thrown in bushes near Dhamaravaram tank. The body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Police also traced the vehicle in which Sampat’s body was brought to Anantapur town.
Native of Yerraguntapalle in Dharmavaram manda, Sampath is a practicing advocate in Hindupur and serving as NSUI national secretary and also in charge of the Kerala region. He reportedly was involved in a dispute with a few others over a land settlement issue and had recently approached police stating he has a threat to his life. At the same time, police are also looking for any other motive that might have led to his murder.
Sampath Kumar was supposed to reach Kerala on Wednesday to participate in the KSU Founder's Day celebrations. He actively took part in Rahul Gandh’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress party condemned his murder and demanded the culprits be brought to book at the earliest.