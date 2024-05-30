Review CEO’s instructions on postal ballots: S Niranjan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP S Niranjan Reddy raised concerns over the instructions issued by the Chief Electoral Officer for counting of postal ballots in the State. He also attached a copy of the representation submitted by the YSRC to the CEO on Tuesday, urging him to withdraw his instructions to “uphold the integrity of the electoral process”.

Highlighting the instructions issued on May 25 regarding the collection of specimen signatures of attesting officers, the MP said the instructions seemed to contradict the ECI’s guidelines. He emphasised that this contradiction might result in the rejection of valid postal ballots and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Further, he requested the CEC for urgent review and reconsideration of the instructions so that they align with the ECI’s established guidelines. Stressing that prompt attention is required for the matter by the CEC, the MP said the issue is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

In their representation, YSRC leaders had objected to the CEO’s instructions to collect the specimen signatures along with names and designations of all attesting officers deployed at various facilitation centres across the State from the election officers of all districts and share the same with all the authorities concerned.